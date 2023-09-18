World Ramzan Kadyrov is dying? The Kremlin issued a statement Spokesman of Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, said today that the Kremlin has no information on illness of the leader of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov. Source: Tanjug Monday, September 18, 2023 | 12:48 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

He also denied reports that Kadyrov had allegedly met with Vladimir Putin.



Earlier, unconfirmed information appeared on social networks that Kadyrov allegedly died at night in the Central Clinical Hospital of the Administration of the President of the Russian Federation, reports RIA Novosti.



Ukrainian intelligence officials have released information that Kadyrov is in serious health condition.



Kadyrov, however, recently published a video of his walk and invited those who do not distinguish truth from lies on the Internet to take a walk in the fresh air.



"We don't have any information. In any case, the presidential administration can hardly provide information about his state of health. So, we have nothing to say here," Peskov told reporters when asked how concerned the Kremlin is about Kadyrov's condition.



In addition, Peskov commented on reports that Kadyrov allegedly flew to Moscow on Sunday to possibly meet with Putin.



"There were no meetings with Putin," Peskov pointed out.