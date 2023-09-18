World "Purge" has started in Ukraine Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar has been relieved of her duties, along with five other officials, the Ukrainian government confirmed. Source: B92, index.hr Monday, September 18, 2023 | 11:58 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Maliar was a prominent figure during the invasion of Ukraine, publishing daily news about the country's progress on the front.



Along with her, deputy ministers Volodymyr Havrylov, Vitalii Deinega, Hanna Maliar, Rostislav Teodozievich, Denys Sharapov, and Andrii Shevchenko were let go, as well as the State Secretary for the Defense Ministry Kostiantyn Vashchenko.



The government did not give a reason for their dismissal. The move comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky named Rustem Umerov as the new defense minister earlier this month, replacing country's defense minister Oleksii Reznikov.