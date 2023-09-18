World Russia "falls" in 2025? Head of Ukraine's military intelligence service, Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, said that the slow pace of advancement of Ukrainian troops is a reflection of reality. Source: RT.rs Monday, September 18, 2023 | 11:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

In an interview for "Economist", he says that he does not understand those who predicted the rapid collapse of Russian troops.



"The counter-offensive is underway. Ukraine still has time. There is more than a month before the bad weather season begins and that is a fact," says Budanov.



He claims that the first line of defense of the Russian forces in the south of Zaporizhzhia has been breached in some places and that the operation to sever land links with Crimea could be carried out before winter.



"Contrary to what they declare from the Russian Federation, they have absolutely no strategic reserves," claimed Budanov. He adds that the number of people is "the only obvious advantage that Russia still has over Ukraine."



"Human resources in Russia are, relatively speaking, unlimited. The quality is low, but the quantity is sufficient," says Budanov. He states that Russian resources are being depleted, and that the Russian economy will last only until 2025.



"The flow of weapons will dry up in 2025, and maybe even earlier," says Budanov, although there is no evidence for his claim. He bases his assessment on the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



"If everything is fine and Russia has enough resources, why are they looking for them all over the world? The answer is obvious, there is nothing left to get away with," claimed Budanov, even though Ukraine is openly begging for weapons around the world. He admits that Kyiv risks losing its own resources as well. "We are dependent on external players. Russia mostly depends only on itself," admits Budanov in an interview for "The Economist", as reported by Russia Today Balkan, adding that a long war is dangerous for Ukraine, because it not only exhausts domestic resources, but also Ukraine's Western friends' resources.



Some Ukrainian officials estimate that ammunition deliveries could soon dry up, which would lead to the suspension of military operations, writes "Economist".



Budanov, on the other hand, says that he has good information about the political situation in the West.



"It is still absolutely uncertain how long the West will be able to maintain sufficient amounts of resources for us. The warehouses in Western countries are not completely empty, no matter what anyone says," Budanov said.



He points out that there are three main goals for Ukraine's new drone campaign against Russia: wear out Russian air defense systems, disable military transport and damage military production facilities. We want to take them out of their comfort zone.



The secondary goal is psychological, destroying the sense of peace among the population and disrupting normal economic processes in Russia. The closure of major airports in St. Petersburg and Moscow, for example, has become an almost daily occurrence," Budanov claims.



He adds that his forces are not violating the rules of war, although there is evidence that this is not true.