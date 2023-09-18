World 0

"They elected a new Hitler... We are dying, literally" VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in the "60 Minutes" that the Third World War will become a reality if the US does not continue to help his country.

Source: B92
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

In the same show, he compared the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to Adolf Hitler.

"The whole world must decide whether we want to stop Putin or whether we want to start the Third World War. We cannot change Putin," said the Ukrainian President in the American show, parts of which were reported by the Daily Mail.

"They elected him, re-elected him and got a new Hitler. We can't go back to the past, but we can stop everything now," said Zelensky, who should arrive in the US this week, for the session of the UN General Assembly.

"We are defending the values of the whole world, and the Ukrainian people are paying the highest price. We are literally fighting for freedom and we are dying. We are not a fiction, we are not a book. We are fighting for the real thing against the nuclear power that threatens to destroy the world," Zelensky said for CBS News.

"If Ukraine falls, what will happen in 10 years? Just think about it. And if Russia comes to Poland, what's next? World War III," he then asked.

On the other hand, Zelensky admitted that the Ukrainian army is in a difficult situation and that the pace of the counteroffensive is slow.

"The situation is difficult. I will be completely honest with you, the counteroffensive is not going very fast," he said, adding that the battle on the front line had turned into an artillery duel.

According to Zelensky, each side fires 40,000 missiles per day.

