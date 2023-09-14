World NATO announced: The Russians did not attack you The NATO headquarters announced that they still do not see any signs that Russia deliberately attacked a member of that alliance, Romania. Source: B92 Thursday, September 14, 2023 | 12:54 Tweet Share EPA-DPA/Maurizio Gambarini

Official Bucharest announced on Wednesday that for the third time in the last month, the remains of an unmanned aerial vehicle were found on the territory of Romania. It was also stated that it was a Russian drone whose target was in Ukraine.



Citizens of border villages in the Tulcea district received a notification about the possible fall of certain objects on their territory, due to the attack of Russian forces on the Odesa region.



"There is a possibility of objects falling from the airspace. Stay calm! Take shelter in basements or civil protection shelters. If shelter is not available, stay in your home, away from windows and exterior walls," reads the message to the local population.



The Romanian ambassador to NATO, Dan Neculăescu, told the Alliance headquarters that the Russians attacked targets in Ukraine with drones and that the fragments of the drone again ended up on the territory of Romania, as reported by Kyiv Independent.



Neculăescu stated on the X social network that the Romanian authorities are on alert and that a full investigation is being conducted. "NATO has no information that would indicate that in this case it was a deliberate attack by Russia on NATO territory," the Alliance headquarters told the Romanian ambassador, the text reads.



The last, third in a row, debris of the unmanned aerial vehicle was discovered in the Danube Delta near the villages of Nufarul and Victoria in Tulcea district, approximately 15-20 kilometers southeast of the Ukrainian border.



In response, Bucharest summoned the Russian ambassador as a sign of "protest over the new violation of Romanian airspace" and condemned the attacks on neighboring Ukraine.



Romanian authorities previously confirmed that they had found fragments of Russian drones on their soil on September 6, and NATO commented then that it did not see any signs of a deliberate attack on a member of the Alliance.



More fragments were found on September 9 near the village of Plauru, which lies on the Danube River, also a few hundred meters from the Ukrainian border.