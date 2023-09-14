World Putin agreed? Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to visit North Korea at the invitation of its leader Kim Jong Un, the North Korean news agency KCNA reported today. Source: Beta/AFP Thursday, September 14, 2023 | 09:44 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

At the end of the meeting in Russia, "Kim Jong Un kindly invited Putin to visit North Korea at his convenience," according to KCNA.



As it was added, Putin gladly accepted the invitation and confirmed his desire to continue the tradition of friendship between Russia and North Korea.



Kim Jong Un assured Vladimir Putin that Moscow would achieve a "great victory" over its enemies, while Putin spoke to reporters about the "prospects" of military cooperation with North Korea despite international sanctions.