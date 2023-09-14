World 0

Huge explosion VIDEO

War in Ukraine – 568th day.

Source: B92
Tanjug/Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office via AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that spending on defense and security for the next year from the budget will be "at least" at the same level as this year, that is, about 38 billion euros.

In the Kherson region, a six-year-old boy was killed and four other people were injured in a night attack by Russians.

Russian air defense shot down 11 Ukrainian drones over Crimea and one drone over Russia\'s Bryansk region last night, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The Ministry stated that an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks by drones on Crimea and Bryansk Oblast was prevented, RIA Novosti reported.

Large explosions in occupied Crimea

Moscow: Russian air defense shot down 16 drones over Crimea and in an attack on a ship of the Black Sea Fleet

Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the anti-aircraft defense shot down eleven enemy drones over Crimea early this morning.

As it was added, five more drones were destroyed in the attack on the ship of the Russian Navy in the Black Sea, the news agency RIA Novosti reported.

