World Huge explosion VIDEO War in Ukraine – 568th day. Source: B92 Thursday, September 14, 2023 | 09:26 Tweet Share Tanjug/Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office via AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that spending on defense and security for the next year from the budget will be "at least" at the same level as this year, that is, about 38 billion euros.



In the Kherson region, a six-year-old boy was killed and four other people were injured in a night attack by Russians.



Russian air defense shot down 11 Ukrainian drones over Crimea and one drone over Russia\'s Bryansk region last night, the Ministry of Defense announced.



The Ministry stated that an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks by drones on Crimea and Bryansk Oblast was prevented, RIA Novosti reported.

⚡️⚡️⚡️ LARGE EXPLOSIONS IN SARATOV 🇷🇺



Located about 1,000 KM to the East of Ukraine, it is the home of the 🇷🇺 Engels Air Force Base. pic.twitter.com/GmS9MTri63 — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) September 14, 2023

Large explosions in occupied Crimea

💥💥💥 EXPLOSIONS IN 🇷🇺-OCCUPIED CRIMEA



⚡️⚡️⚡️ Large explosions in 🇷🇺-occupied Crimea.



👉 After Ukraine’s 🇺🇦 successful attacks on the 🇷🇺 Black Sea Fleet last night in Crimea, it appears 🇺🇦 is going at it again. pic.twitter.com/A8P0bymWzq — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) September 14, 2023

Moscow: Russian air defense shot down 16 drones over Crimea and in an attack on a ship of the Black Sea Fleet

Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the anti-aircraft defense shot down eleven enemy drones over Crimea early this morning.



As it was added, five more drones were destroyed in the attack on the ship of the Russian Navy in the Black Sea, the news agency RIA Novosti reported.