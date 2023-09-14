World 0

Schools are closing, disaster is brewing

Hong Kong closed schools today after authorities issued a red warning for heavy rainfall and possible major flooding.

The warning came just days after the city was hit by the heaviest rain in 140 years.

The city's meteorological agency issued a "red" warning, the second strongest, before 6 a.m. local time, and announced that it was raining with an amount exceeding 50 millimeters in an hour, noting that the precipitation is likely to continue, reports Reuters.

The stock market in Hong Kong will remain open unless the highest, "black" weather alert is in effect.

The heavy rain comes as China's Special Administrative Region is still recovering from heavy rains associated with Typhoon Haikui that hit the region in recent days. Many areas have and continue to have a high risk of landslides following unusually wet weather.

A large amount of water flooded Hong Kong's narrow streets, shopping malls, subway stations and tunnels last week, killing two people and injuring 144 in the storm, according to Reuters.

