World America is seriously worried? The increase in military cooperation could potentially be a violation of a United Nations Security Council resolution, according to the State Department. Source: RT.rs Thursday, September 14, 2023 | 09:06

If Russia and North Korea conclude any new arms deals, the administration of U.S. President Joseph Biden "will not hesitate" to impose additional sanctions on them, the State Department announced.



"We have already taken a number of actions to sanction entities that brokered arms sales between North Korea and Russia, and we will not hesitate to introduce additional measures if necessary," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, according to Reuters.



Miller assessed that it is "worrying" that Russia and North Korea are discussing increased cooperation, which, he said, could violate the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).



"When you see what appears to be increased cooperation and, possibly, military transfers, that is quite concerning and would potentially be in violation of multiple UNSC resolutions," the spokesman said.

The presidents of Russia and North Korea, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, met yesterday at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russian spaceport.



It was reported that Kim was accompanied to Russia by Yoo Chun Ryong, a ruling party official who had also joined Kim on recent tours of artillery shell and missile factories.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, after the meeting of the two leaders, that no sanctions can destroy the relationship between Russia and North Korea, that the bilateral relations between Moscow and Pyongyang should not be a subject of concern for third countries and noted that the entire spectrum of relations between the two countries includes interaction in the field of military-technical cooperation and the exchange of opinions on security, as well as that everything agreed will be implemented.