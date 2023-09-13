World It's confirmed; Crimea is hit? PHOTO Kyiv confirmed that it carried out an attack on Crimea in which two vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet were damaged. "An excellent outcome", stated Ukraine. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 13, 2023 | 13:35 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo, File

Let us remind you that 24 people were injured in the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the night on Sevastopol. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the attack was carried out on the Sevastopol shipyard in Crimea with 10 cruise missiles and three speed boats.



Images shared on social media show huge flames.



A source from the Ukrainian military-intelligence directorate confirmed for the Kyiv Post that Ukraine carried out the attack, adding: "Had information that a large landing ship and a submarine were destroyed."



It's an excellent result, of course, said the source.

⚡️Several powerful explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied #Sevastopol, Crimea, overnight. Russian occupation authorities reported a missile attack.



Preliminary data indicate that the "Ropuša" warship was destroyed.



However, the source of the Kyiv post did not specify what they attacked Sevastopol with, saying: Let the enemy figure out what their anti-aircraft defense missed.



The first man of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschuk, congratulated the pilots under his command, who carried out the attack, stating that it was an "excellent combat job", suggesting that the attack was carried out by Storm Shadow missiles.

The attack confirms growing rumors that Ukraine is seriously considering a major offensive against Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.



After the initial shock when it was announced from Kyiv that a diversion was made to Crimea in the early hours of the morning, the attacks on that peninsula do not stop. Also, the fact that something is really being prepared was confirmed by an intercepted conversation of a Russian soldier who told a friend that he had heard that the Ukrainians were preparing something big in Crimea, and that they intended to prepare 150,000 soldiers for the attack.



The official Kyiv is also not in the habit of confirming attacks on territory that Russia considers its own, as well as attacks on Moscow. This time they made it clear that they were the organizers of the attack on the port on which Russian grain exports depend.