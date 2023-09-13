World Ursula delivers her final speech President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, speaks in the European Parliament about the state of the EU, achievements and plans of the Union. Source: Beta Wednesday, September 13, 2023 | 09:30 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias

This is her last State of the Union speech of this term.



The main message is that today Europe must "answer the call of history and" as it did after the Second World War, when the idea of European integration arose and began to be put into practice.



Today, that response to the call from history meant that the EU should be much more determined in everything it does, from further enlargement to the fight against climate change and preserving competitiveness in the world, von der Leyen stated at the beginning of her speech.



It is expected that, in addition to the war in Ukraine, the main topics of her speech to the MEPs in Strasbourg will be EU enlargement and budget plans.



The 120-page document, prepared for debate with MEPs, lists the Commission's most important achievements in the areas of defending European peace, investing in European prosperity and protecting democratic values and rights.



Ursula von der Leyen's speech on the state of the EU will be her last in this mandate, before the European Parliament elections in early June 2024.