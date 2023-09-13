World 0

Massive Attack; Moscow issued a statement PHOTO

In the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the night on Sevastopol, 24 people were injured, its governor Mykhailo Razvozhayev announced on Telegram.

Source: Tanjug
Tanjg/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File
Tanjg/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File

In the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the night on Sevastopol, 24 people were injured, the governor of that city in Crimea, Mykhailo Razvozhayev, announced on Telegram.

I am at the scene of the fire at the southern location of Sevmorzavod Sevastopol Shipyard. "According to preliminary information, a total of 24 people were injured in the attack, four of which are in medium serious condition," wrote Razvozhayev, RIA Novosti reports.

Ukraine attacked the Sevastopol shipyard in Crimea with 10 cruise missiles and three speed boats, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Telegram.

The ministry announced that the Russian air defense system destroyed seven cruise missiles, and that all the boats were destroyed by a Russian patrol boat.

