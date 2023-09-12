World Attack on Biden: The impeachment procedure has been launched A committee of the US House of Representatives has launched an impeachment inquiry against Joseph Biden, the chairman of the House of Representatives said. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, September 12, 2023 | 17:47 Tweet Share

Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy added that the investigation by U.S. lawmakers showed that Biden lied to Americans that he knew nothing about the affairs of his family members.



McCarthy suggested last month that the House of Representatives would pursue impeachment proceedings against the POTUS in order to obtain documents to investigate the Biden family over shady dealings with the president's son, Hunter.