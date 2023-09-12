World The deadliest earthquake The death toll from the earthquake that hit Morocco last week has risen to over 2,800, and more than 2,500 people have been injured. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 12, 2023 | 08:37 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Moroccan state television announced that 2,862 victims have been found so far, while 2,562 people have been injured, reports Reuters.



The rescuers said that most of the traditional houses made of mud bricks were destroyed in the earthquake, and therefore there is little chance of finding more survivors, reports the agency.



Despite this, rescuers are still searching for survivors in the rubble more than 48 hours after Morocco's deadliest earthquake in six decades.



Moroccan rescuers were joined by search teams from Spain, Britain and Qatar, while many survivors spent a third night outside because their homes were destroyed or unsafe. Authorities have not released an estimate of how many people are missing.



Morocco has deployed the military to help with the disaster response and said it has boosted search and rescue teams, supplying water, food, tents and blankets to those affected.



An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale hit the Moroccan mountainous region 72 kilometers southwest of Marrakesh on Friday evening, causing extensive damage and destruction.



This is the deadliest earthquake in Morocco since 1960 when at least 12,000 people died.