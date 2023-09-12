World North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived to Russia North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived this morning for a visit to Russia, where he is to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Source: B92, JUTARNJI LIST, INDEX.HR Tuesday, September 12, 2023 | 08:24 Tweet Share Tanjug/Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

Kim entered Russia on a personal train and arrived at Hassan station after crossing the border, sources close to Russian authorities said, Kyodo reported.



Kim arrived for the visit along with top military officials who run weapons and ammunition factories, AP reported.



The meeting between Putin and Kim will take place in the Far East of Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.



"We still don't know where the talks will take place. In the Far East," said Peskov, stating that the talks will be held between the two delegations, as well as between the two presidents, followed by an official dinner. North Korea's KCNA news agency said Kim left by train on Sunday afternoon.



South Korea's military estimated the train had entered Russian territory early this morning, said Jeon Ha Gyu, a spokesman for South Korea's defense ministry.