World It's been confirmed: The counteroffensive will not have a happy ending The counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not have a happy ending, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with CNN. Source: Sputnik Monday, September 11, 2023 | 16:15

"We all want success, a happy ending, when it comes to the counteroffensive. This is not a movie with a happy ending, there will be no happy ending, we lost a lot of people," the Ukrainian leader acknowledged.



In addition, in an interview with "Economist", Zelensky assessed that the reduction of Western aid may cause an unpredictable reaction of Ukrainian refugees in Europe, writes Sputnik.



"A reduction in aid will create risks for the West in its own backyard. It is impossible to predict how millions of Ukrainians in European countries will react to the fact that their country will be rejected," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.



According to him, his fellow citizens, in general, "behaved well" and "are very grateful" to the countries that received them. "But this will not be a 'good story' for Europe, if these people are 'backed into a corner'," concluded Zelensky. He also pointed out that he began to doubt the sincerity of the Western partners who claim that they will always support the country.



For the fourth month now, the Ukrainian army has been conducting a counter-offensive in the southern Donets, Artyomovo and Zaporizhzhia areas, sending into battle brigades trained by NATO and armed with Western military equipment, but, as reported by the Russian media, it has not been able to achieve success in any of the directions of the front.