World Is Putin facing the fall from power? Vladimir Putin will fall from power in four acts. The first two have already taken place, and the third and fourth acts are underway, the media write. Source: B92, N1 ZAGREB; EXPRESS.CO.UK Friday, September 8, 2023 | 09:30 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sergei Karpukhin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Namely, as the British express.co.uk published as exclusive news, the overthrow of the Russian president from power is underway.



As explained by Dr Yuri Felshtinsky, an expert who has been dealing with Russia and its history for decades, and now also with Ukraine, the first two acts of overthrowing Putin from power have already passed, and the third and fourth, which are crucial, are underway.



Dr Felshtinsky states that Chief of Wagner group's death is actually the beginning and that the final phase of the plan is now underway.



According to him, the first act of overthrowing Putin from power took place on June 23 and 24, when the unit Wagner rebelled, while the downing of Prigozhin's plane was the second act. I am sure that we will soon see the third and fourth acts.



Dr. Felshtinsky believes that Putin will not survive as president much longer - perhaps not even until December. Although he is not sure exactly what the third and fourth acts might look like, he recalls the death of Boris Yeltsin, who was succeeded by Putin, and referred to the role of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) which could play an important role in the last two acts.



"We are waiting for the outcome in December 2023 - even if Putin does not resign, it will be interesting to see if he will try to run for president in 2024," said Dr Felshtinsky. He adds that Putin's image has changed.



"Until June 24, everyone believed that he was very powerful and that he controlled everything, that he was very strong and that he was a dictator. After that, it became clear to everyone that it was not quite like that. It is now evident that there are some powerful forces that Putin no longer controls.”



Also, Felshtinsky believes that the FSB is now in full control of Russia and will determine what comes next. Putin himself was once head of the FSB and surrounded himself with either former agents or former colleagues from the KGB, the predecessor of the FSB.



"The FSB controls and rules Russia. The entire process of the Russian presidential election and the optional computer that calculates the votes according to the law is controlled by the FSB. As early as 2021, Russia passed a law allowing remote voting. This could be good in most countries, but not for Russia: it will lead to a situation where the FSB will be able to add the votes of people who did not come to vote in order to choose their favorite candidate", he said and added that "the FSB will be the one to elect the next president of Russia", Zagreb's N1 reported parts of that text.