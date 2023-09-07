World Chaos in Greece: Dramatic footage of the rescue attempts, the death toll rises VIDEO At least six people have died and more than six are still missing after storm Daniel hit central Greece. Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 7, 2023 | 23:55 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/George Kidonas/InTime News via AP

The storm brought heavy rainfall that caused floods and landslides, and destroyed roads and bridges.



Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has postponed an annual economic policy speech scheduled for this weekend and will instead visit flooded areas hit by heavy rain since Monday, Reuters reported.



"The absolute priority of the state mechanism at the moment is the rescue and evacuation of people from the affected areas," said government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis at a press briefing.



Marinakis announced that Mitsotakis will deliver a speech on economic policy in the middle of next week. The city of Volos and the area of Pelion in Thessaly are the worst affected areas. Since Tuesday, 820 people have been evacuated in Greece, 750 of them in the Thessaly region. The EU is in contact with Greece to provide support, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on the X platform (Twitter).



British travel company Jet2 said on Wednesday it had canceled all flights and holidays to the Aegean island of Skiathos until September 12 due to bad weather. Floods in Greece in 2017 killed 25 people and left hundreds homeless.