The army is gathering at the border; "The situation is very explosive"

Azerbaijan is massing its troops on the border with Armenia and on the demarcation line with Nagorno-Karabakh, announced Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Tanjug/Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP

At the meeting of his cabinet, he described the situation as explosive.

In the past week, the military-political situation in our region has worsened. That's because Azerbaijan has been massing troops along the Nagorno-Karabakh separation line and the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in recent days.

Anti-Armenian rhetoric and hate speech have intensified in the Azerbaijani press and on propaganda platforms, the Armenian Prime Minister said, reports TASS.

Pashinyan called on the international community and UN Security Council member countries to take serious steps to prevent another explosion of tensions in the region.

"Armenia is ready and willing to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan and we reiterate our commitment to the global agenda based on the agreements signed in Brussels and Prague, as well as the tripartite agreement between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia," he said, according to TASS.

