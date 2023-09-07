World 0

Deadly days for Russians: Thousands liquidated

The headquarters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that Russia has lost 266,900 soldiers in Ukraine since the invasion began on February 24 last year.

Source: B92
This number also includes 610 casualties suffered by Russian forces in the past day alone.

According to the report, Russia also lost 4,506 tanks, 8,703 armored fighting vehicles, 8,217 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,722 artillery systems, 753 multiple missile systems, 506 air defense systems, 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 4,541 drones.

