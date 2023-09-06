World He allowed his crew to be killed; This is Russian pilot who defected to Ukraine VIDEO The Russian pilot who defected to the Ukrainian side and handed over the Mi-8 helicopter to its army will receive a reward of half a million dollars. Source: Telegraf Wednesday, September 6, 2023 | 22:40 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This was said by a Ukrainian official on Tuesday.



Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov said the money will be paid in Ukrainian hryvnia. He called on other members of the Russian army to follow the example of defectors.



Ukrainian media have been reporting on the escape of 28-year-old Russian Maxim Kuzminov for days. Ukraine has an official list of awards for military equipment handed in by Russian soldiers. For a tank, for example, they can get $100,000. On the other hand, in Russia bonuses are paid for planes, tanks and other weapons.



"Ukraine is a democratic legal state. We fulfill our own obligations and (obligations) of international law. Therefore, I repeat once again, those Russians who do not want to become war criminals should surrender, go to the Ukrainian side and defend their honor and conscience, fight against Putin's regime," Yusov said. The secret service convinced the young man to switch to the Ukrainian side as part of a special, long operation, writes Hina. According to the online portal Ukrainska Pravda, the helicopter landed in the Kharkiv region in the east of Ukraine. Two crew members were killed.



The pilot is in Ukraine with his family, who fled Russia earlier. A helicopter, said to be carrying spare parts for Russian fighter jets, is also in the country, Ukrainian Pravda reported. For more than 18 months, Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian invasion with military assistance from the West.