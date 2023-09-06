World The ninth corona wave is in sight New Omicron variant BA.2.86, with more than 30 mutations, appeared in four countries so far, scientists investigate how the immune system will defend against it Source: RT.rs Wednesday, September 6, 2023 | 13:53 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Prostock-studio

Officially, it was announced today that the omicron sub-variant, "eris", was also registered in Serbia.



In the past week in Serbia, 686 people out of 4,705 tested citizens fell ill with the corona virus. That's why doctors appeal to citizens that if they have symptoms of a respiratory infection, they should not go to collectives, but rather "lying down" the infection.



For now, the virus does not cause severe clinical symptoms in patients, so there are no citizens who are on ventilators due to COVID.



Doctors are currently in the focus of research on a new variant of omicron, and apart from "eris", there is now more and more talk about the potential danger that a sub-variant of corona called pyrrole can have.



"The virus is constantly changing. Some of them can be transmitted faster and affect those who would be resistant to the previous strain of COVID. The fact is that all micron strains of the coronavirus lead to a milder clinical picture in patients, than is the case with the original Wuhan strain or the delta variant, which led to a higher mortality rate. Symptoms such as loss of sense of taste and smell or high fever are now rarely seen in patients. Patients now mostly have headache, sore throat, sneezing, slightly elevated temperature... We have come to a situation where we're either vaccinated or we've had the coronavirus several times," emphasizes Prof. Dr. Zoran Radovanović, epidemiologist.



As he adds, if the number of corona patients continues to grow, it will be the beginning of the ninth wave of corona cases in Serbia, and citizens must accept the fact that this disease is there and will remain in the population for the foreseeable future.