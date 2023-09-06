World 0

Total turnaround? The Russian counter-offensive is underway

Legion of Honor officer Dominique Delawarde said a possible Russian counteroffensive could end hostilities and the conflict in Ukraine on Russia's terms.

Source: B92, Sputnik
Share
Tanjug/AP photo/Libkos
Tanjug/AP photo/Libkos

The French general announced this on "Solovyov Live" television, to which he added: "There is no hope for Ukraine. Therefore, most likely, what is expected is a counteroffensive by Russia. I think that at some point we will see it, it will put an end to the war, under the conditions of Russia".

Just to reiterate that since the start of the Ukrainian counter-offensive by the Ukrainian forces, neither side has made significant progress.

The Russian president is expected to mobilize more troops, and Kyiv expects the support of American aviation. Also, according to some Western media, Kyiv's allies are dissatisfied with the progress of that counteroffensive.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Shoigu: Total disaster

The Ukrainian army did not achieve its goals during the three-month counteroffensive, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

World Tuesday, September 5, 2023 11:59 Comments: 2
Foto: EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / KREMLIN POOL/

"It's a complete failure"

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu agreed with Putin's assessment, who called the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine a complete failure.

World Monday, September 4, 2023 22:45 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia

Russians attacked NATO? PHOTO

Spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims that Russian drones exploded on Romanian territory in an attack last night, Bucharest denies it.

World Monday, September 4, 2023 11:55 Comments: 5
Tanjug/AP Photo/Bram Janssen
page 1 of 18 go to page