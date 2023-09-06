World Total turnaround? The Russian counter-offensive is underway Legion of Honor officer Dominique Delawarde said a possible Russian counteroffensive could end hostilities and the conflict in Ukraine on Russia's terms. Source: B92, Sputnik Wednesday, September 6, 2023 | 10:48 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP photo/Libkos

The French general announced this on "Solovyov Live" television, to which he added: "There is no hope for Ukraine. Therefore, most likely, what is expected is a counteroffensive by Russia. I think that at some point we will see it, it will put an end to the war, under the conditions of Russia".



Just to reiterate that since the start of the Ukrainian counter-offensive by the Ukrainian forces, neither side has made significant progress.



The Russian president is expected to mobilize more troops, and Kyiv expects the support of American aviation. Also, according to some Western media, Kyiv's allies are dissatisfied with the progress of that counteroffensive.