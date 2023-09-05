World 0

Shoigu: Total disaster

The Ukrainian army did not achieve its goals during the three-month counteroffensive, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

Source: Sputnik
Foto: EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / KREMLIN POOL/
Foto: EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / KREMLIN POOL/

"The Russian armed forces continue to operate actively along the entire dividing line. The Kyiv regime, despite huge losses, is already trying to carry out a so-called counter-offensive for the third month," said the minister at a meeting with the military leadership.

"The armed forces of Ukraine have not achieved their goals in any area," Shoigu said.

"The Ukrainian leadership is desperately trying to demonstrate to Western patrons at least some success in offensive operations in order to further obtain military and economic aid, which only prolongs the conflict," Shoigu said.

According to him, since the beginning of the counteroffensive, the Ukrainians have lost 66,000 soldiers and 7,600 pieces of military equipment.

"The Armed Forces of Russia continue to destroy the military infrastructure of Ukraine with precise strikes. In the past month alone, 34 command posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the operational-tactical level of command and control have been hit," Shoigu said.

