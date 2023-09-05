World Rama made a purge in his cabinet Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has reshuffled the government and dismissed six ministers in his cabinet. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 5, 2023 | 09:02 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Among others, he dismissed the head of diplomacy, Olta Xhacka, the Albanian Post reports.



Rama asked the President of Albania, Bajram Begaj, to pass a decree on this matter, and it was announced that he will present the changes to Begaj today.



Olta Džačka will no longer be the Minister of European and Foreign Affairs and Igli Hasani will be appointed to that position.



Delina Ibrahimaj will leave the post of Minister of Finance and Economy to Ervin Meta. Ibrahimaj will now be the minister for entrepreneurship, while Edona Biljalji previously held that position.



The current Minister of Health, Ogerta Manastirliu, will be the Minister of Education and Sports instead of Evis Kushi, while her position will be taken over by Albana Koci, the Albanian Post reported.



Rama also replaced the Minister of Agriculture, Frida Krifca, who will be replaced by Anila Denaj, who was the Minister of Economy.



The new name in the cabinet will be Arbjan Mazniku, who will be the Minister for local administration.



Rama announced that a congress of his Socialist Party of Albania will be convened in October, at which changes in the structure of the party's secretariat will be approved.