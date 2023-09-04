World 0

"It's a complete failure"

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu agreed with Putin's assessment, who called the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine a complete failure.

Source: RT.rs
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

"It is probably wrong for me to comment on what the supreme commander said, I can only confirm that it is true," Shoigu said, RIA Novosti reports.

In the last ten days, he specified, the Ukrainian army has been carrying out "furious attacks with great strength and with great hope".

"Today, everything is exactly as our president said," said the Minister of Defense of Russia, assessing that the Ukrainian army is suffering heavy losses.

"Yesterday, in a serious attack in the direction of Rabotinsky, they lost six tanks. In the other direction, our guys destroyed another six vehicles. So, only yesterday, 11 armored vehicles were destroyed," said the minister.

The armed forces have destroyed seven Ukrainian naval drones in the past five days alone. Shoigu pointed out that Russia's withdrawal from the grain agreement is connected, among other things, to the problem of security at sea. "Ukraine's counter-offensive is not behind, it has completely failed," President Putin said at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the meeting in Sochi.

Regarding the possible arrival of Rustem Umerov at the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Shoigu said that he expects "the arrival of common sense in at least one of the heads" in Kyiv. "I don't know him. What are the expectations? There is only one expectation - the arrival of common sense in at least one of the heads," Shoigu said in a comment for Channel One, RIA Novosti reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sunday that he has decided to remove Alexey Reznikov from the post of Ukrainian Defense Minister and proposed to replace him with Rustem Umerov, who is now the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Rama made a purge in his cabinet

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has reshuffled the government and dismissed six ministers in his cabinet.

World Tuesday, September 5, 2023 09:02 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Russians attacked NATO? PHOTO

Spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims that Russian drones exploded on Romanian territory in an attack last night, Bucharest denies it.

World Monday, September 4, 2023 11:55 Comments: 3
Tanjug/AP Photo/Bram Janssen

F-16 vs. 100 Sukhoi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is actively lobbying Western militaries for fourth-generation aircraft, such as the F-16.

World Tuesday, August 29, 2023 14:12 Comments: 1
Foto: Profimedia

Steamrolled by Russians

After it was announced that Ukraine had finally sent its most elite unit to the battlefield, a Russian war correspondent claims that this has no effect.

World Thursday, August 17, 2023 12:53 Comments: 0
Tanjug/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP
page 1 of 18 go to page