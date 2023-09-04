World "It's a complete failure" Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu agreed with Putin's assessment, who called the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine a complete failure. Source: RT.rs Monday, September 4, 2023 | 22:45 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"It is probably wrong for me to comment on what the supreme commander said, I can only confirm that it is true," Shoigu said, RIA Novosti reports.



In the last ten days, he specified, the Ukrainian army has been carrying out "furious attacks with great strength and with great hope".



"Today, everything is exactly as our president said," said the Minister of Defense of Russia, assessing that the Ukrainian army is suffering heavy losses.



"Yesterday, in a serious attack in the direction of Rabotinsky, they lost six tanks. In the other direction, our guys destroyed another six vehicles. So, only yesterday, 11 armored vehicles were destroyed," said the minister.



The armed forces have destroyed seven Ukrainian naval drones in the past five days alone. Shoigu pointed out that Russia's withdrawal from the grain agreement is connected, among other things, to the problem of security at sea. "Ukraine's counter-offensive is not behind, it has completely failed," President Putin said at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the meeting in Sochi.



Regarding the possible arrival of Rustem Umerov at the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Shoigu said that he expects "the arrival of common sense in at least one of the heads" in Kyiv. "I don't know him. What are the expectations? There is only one expectation - the arrival of common sense in at least one of the heads," Shoigu said in a comment for Channel One, RIA Novosti reports.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sunday that he has decided to remove Alexey Reznikov from the post of Ukrainian Defense Minister and proposed to replace him with Rustem Umerov, who is now the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.