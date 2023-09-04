World Moscow has just been seriously stabbed in the back Armenia should join NATO, said the president of the European Committee for the Enlargement of the Alliance, Günter Fellinger. Source: B92 Monday, September 4, 2023 | 15:30 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"I invite Armenia to join NATO," he wrote on the social network X (Twitter), addressing Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.



Fellinger also added the phrase "Protect Armenia" and tagged U.S. President Joseph Biden's account in the post.



We remind you that Armenia is a member of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) and that, ignoring Russia's harsh warnings, the Armenian government officially asked the country's parliament to ratify the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Kremlin has repeatedly emphasized that this is unacceptable for them.



Armenia's Constitutional Court gave the go-ahead for parliamentary ratification of the treaty, also known as the Rome Statute, in March a week after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over war crimes Russia allegedly committed in Ukraine.



Soon after, Moscow announced that recognition of the Hague Tribunal's jurisdiction by Yerevan would have "extremely negative" consequences for Russian-Armenian relations.



As it was speculated, Armenia allegedly made this decision in order not to get the favor of America and their help, economically but also in terms of confrontation with Azerbaijan.



However, now, after Armenia has been invited to join NATO, there is no doubt that any positive signal from Yerevan would be experienced by the Kremlin as a "stab in the back" of yesterday's ally.