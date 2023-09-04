World Russians attacked NATO? PHOTO Spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims that Russian drones exploded on Romanian territory in an attack last night, Bucharest denies it. Source: Tanjug Monday, September 4, 2023 | 11:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Bram Janssen

The spokesman of the Romanian Ministry of Defense, a NATO member country, told reporters that the allegations that Russian drones fell and exploded on Romanian territory are incorrect, reports Reuters.



He added that the Ministry will issue an official statement about the incident later.



Previously, the Ukrainian authorities announced that Russian drones targeted the Ukrainian port of Izmail on the Danube in the Odesa region for three and a half hours, a few hours before today's meeting between the Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, where discussions are expected on the renewal of grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.



Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper stated on Telegram that there were no casualties or injuries in the hours-long Russian drone attack on the port of Izmail, but that warehouses and production facilities as well as agricultural machinery and equipment were damaged in the wider area of the city.