The world laughs at them; Here's how Russians "protect" strategic bombers from drones

Satellite images released on September 1 reveal sattelite images that, while not awe-inspiring, are quite disturbing.

Source: bulgarianmilitary/M.S.
Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Stationed at the base, the Tu-95 strategic bomber is uniquely protected by the unconventional use of car tires.

These tires are strategically positioned along the entire length of both wings and a small segment of the upper fuselage. This unusual arrangement serves a specific purpose – to provide a defense mechanism against potential drone attacks.

The photo was posted on Telegram and then went viral on other social networks.

One user, in a tone steeped in irony, offered an insightful comment on the photo, writing: "The ingenuity of the Russians knows no bounds, they can invent anything but bunkers for bombers."

The Russian "innovation" has become an object of ridicule on social networks, and users remind that there is still progress because at the beginning of the war, the Russians used planks to protect combat vehicles.

