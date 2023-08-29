World F-16 vs. 100 Sukhoi Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is actively lobbying Western militaries for fourth-generation aircraft, such as the F-16. Source: Al Jazeera Balkans Tuesday, August 29, 2023 | 14:12 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

After 18 months of conflict, the Ukrainian air forces needreplacement aircraft as their losses mount and Russian air forces exert increasing control over the skies above Ukraine, according to Al Jazeera.

Introduced in 1978, the F-16 has a strong maintenance record, and its newer variants have been consistently upgraded with better technology, radar, and weaponry.



The jet can perform a range of functions, including ground attacks, electronic warfare, close air support, and air superiority.



It has been proven many times over to be a highly capable combat aircraft: very maneuverable, and able to operate in all weather conditions, day and night.



The adaptability of the F-16 means it can quickly be assigned various missions, effortlessly transitioning into a new role. This flexibility has made it a cornerstone for many world air forces.



Despite its numerous advantages, the F-16 does come with significant drawbacks. Advanced Russian planes like the Sukhoi Su-35 feature better radar and longer-range missiles. In theory, they could detect and eliminate the F-16 before the pilot even realizes a Russian jet is there.



Like all complex aircraft, the F-16 demands regular maintenance and cannot operate from improvised runways such as roads, which Ukrainian air forces consider increasingly valuable for their surviving planes as Russia targets Ukrainian airfields, rendering many unusable.



Currently, only a few Ukrainian pilots are proficient enough in English to successfully undergo the intensive training program required to effectively operate the F-16.



Furthermore, ground crews often make the difference between success and failure, as well-trained crews can refuel and rearm the aircraft faster than their adversaries, getting the plane back into the fight.



This proves crucial in conflict, but the ground crews would also need to train and familiarize themselves with a range of unfamiliar Western systems, a process that would take months, if not years, to master.



Russia has effectively utilized its extensive stockpile of long-range missiles, targeting multiple airports far behind the front lines to destroy Ukrainian Air Force planes stationed there.



To avoid destruction, Ukraine has constructed an extensive network of improvised runways across the country.



However, the British Royal Air Force estimates that Ukraine has lost 68 planes since the beginning of the conflict – 22 percent of its inventory.



Transfers of old Soviet planes from neighboring countries have partially filled the gap, but these combat aircraft often require extensive overhauls before they can fly again.



Russian air forces have leveraged their superiority in anti-aircraft defense and have become increasingly efficient at halting Ukrainian air attacks.



For every 15 Ukrainian planes, there are 100 Russian planes.



Introducing several dozen versatile, capable jets into the conflict would provide long-term assistance to Ukraine, allowing it to seize the initiative, launch air attacks, and support troop advancements on the ground.



However, it will take months for the F-16s to arrive and gradually become operational. Once they appear, these aircraft will also require a sizable ground crew to keep them airborne.