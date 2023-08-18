World 0

Top Secret Revealed: New Attack is Being Prepared

Source: Jutarnji list
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

Russia is developing thousands of Iranian-designed drones at a secret military base, according to leaked documents.

Engineers at the Alabuga factory in Tatarstan, around 800 kilometers east of Moscow, are attempting to produce about 6,000 upgraded drones by 2025, as reported by The Washington Post.

Despite production delays, experts believe this could mean that hundreds of "Shahed" drones could be directed at Ukrainian targets simultaneously, instead of the dozens currently used in attacks.

Documents reveal that employees, some of whom have had their passports confiscated to prevent them from leaving the country, use code names for the project. The drones are referred to as "boats," explosives are termed "bumpers," and Iran is alternately referred to as "Ireland" or "Belarus." This program was a closely guarded state secret, even though it operated on a vast area the size of 14 football fields, with plans for further expansion.

It all began this year with a team that restored dismantled drones from Iran. They are currently in the second phase: producing the vehicle bodies themselves but equipping them with Iranian electronics. Early next year, the facility will start building unmanned aircraft using Russian materials and components.

Engineers have evidently upgraded imported drones, making them waterproof and replacing unreliable Chinese components. They intend to produce these models to higher standards than the original Shahed.

However, the codenamed "Project Ship" program has been delayed by the Russian Ministry of Defense, being more than five weeks behind schedule by February. There are also logistical issues. When the team organized trucks to transport the first drone delivery from the airport, they found they lacked a forklift to load the heavy crates.

They then hired one from a local company, but no one was qualified to operate it. Nevertheless, David Albright, a former UN weapons inspector, believes that by next year, Russia could transition from sporadic launches of imported Shahed drones to more regular attacks using hundreds of them, as reported by the Telegraph.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Steamrolled by Russians

After it was announced that Ukraine had finally sent its most elite unit to the battlefield, a Russian war correspondent claims that this has no effect.

World Thursday, August 17, 2023 12:53 Comments: 0
Tanjug/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

Who is stronger?

The admission of new members and an alternative to the global dominance of the American currency are the main topics of the upcoming BRICS Summit in S. Africa.

World Tuesday, August 15, 2023 11:15 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK /KREMLIN POOL
page 1 of 23 go to page