World Steamrolled by Russians After it was announced that Ukraine had finally sent its most elite unit to the battlefield, a Russian war correspondent claims that this has no effect. Source: RT.rs Thursday, August 17, 2023 | 12:53 Tweet Share Tanjug/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

US media reported on Wednesday that Ukrainian airborne forces had finally deployed their most powerful unit, the 82nd Airborne Brigade, which has been referred to as the "most powerful unit" in the national army. However, in an exclusive commentary for "Sputnik," Russian war correspondent Yevgeny Podubny explained what is really happening.

Kyiv has deployed one of its best-equipped and trained units, and the Russian military confirmed on Tuesday that forces near Robotino in the Zaporizhian region repelled three attacks by Ukrainian 82nd Airborne Brigade airborne units, resulting in an alleged death toll of 200 Ukrainian soldiers and the destruction of five tanks, eight armored and infantry fighting vehicles, and two Msta-B howitzers.



The American media state that the deployment is both good and bad news for Kyiv's long-anticipated counteroffensive. Equipped with "Challenger 2" tanks, the 82nd Brigade is also armed with armored vehicles "Marder" and "Striker," which are among the most modern NATO equipment supplied to Kyiv. The 82nd Brigade is said to be among the "last major units" available to the Ukrainian command.



Its deployment "could significantly increase" the firepower of Ukrainian forces in the short term, but when the 82nd and its sister 46th Airborne Brigade withdraw, "there may not be an equally powerful brigade to replace them," which means the "counteroffensive could lose momentum," warns the report.



Yevgeny Podubny, a military correspondent for Russian broadcaster VGTRK and one of Russia's most well-known war reporters, when asked to comment on the news of the 82nd Brigade's deployment, states that introducing reserves into battle is "absolutely normal practice," pointing out the need for Ukrainian forces to rotate troops from the 9th and 10th Army Corps.



"Accordingly, if this reserve is introduced, formations that have suffered significant losses withdraw for replenishment and repair. So, on the one hand, the Kyiv regime is trying to maintain the potential for organizing a counteroffensive over several months, while on the other hand, it is trying to break through our defensive line with fresh forces – fortunately, so far without success," he added.



Podubny emphasized that Ukrainian forces have not managed to break through Russia's first line of defense to this day. Therefore, putting reserves into battle practically has no chance of changing the overall situation on the front.