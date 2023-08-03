World The mother of a Russian soldier demands from Putin: "If my son was killed..." VIDEO A video has been released on social media showing a mother pleading with Russian President Vladimir Putin for information about her soldier son. Source: index.hr Thursday, August 3, 2023 | 11:25 Tweet Share Tanjug/Alexei Danichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

She was told that her son had been killed in the war in Ukraine.



Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister, shared the video on Twitter.



The woman began the video by addressing Putin personally, and then gave the name of her 20-year-old son and his date of birth. She told how he was mobilized from the Russian city of Nizhnevartovsk in September of last year and that since then he fought on the Russian side in the war against Ukraine.



She claims that on July 18, she received a phone call from his unit that her son had been killed two days earlier. "After that, we heard three different stories about our son's death. It was as if they had taken him, but it is not known where they took him," she described.



She emphasized that she currently has no contact with her son's unit and that her ex-husband was told by the unit commander that there was an incident in which "equipment was blown up" which resulted in the death of their son and another person.

A mother of a Russian soldier begs Putin to give her any information about her son. She was told he died and was given three stories of how that could have happened.



She still doesn't know the truth and hopes the tsar will help her - the same person who sent her son to die. pic.twitter.com/rDt4HLK8Y4 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 1, 2023

"No official confirmation"

However, according to the mother, the commander admitted that he could not confirm the death of the young man "100 percent because he did not witness it." She points out that she contacted the recruitment office in Nizhnevartovsk and they promised to check what happened. "The office has reportedly contacted the unit, but there is no official information about our son's death," she said.



She states that she wrote to the president's office, the military prosecutor's office and deputies in Nizhnevartovsk asking that she want her son's body if he is dead. "If my son was killed, please return his body to me, so that I can mourn him like a mother," she appealed.



She complained that she did not receive an answer from any of the services she wrote to and that her phone calls were not being answered. "So my 20-year-old son is in the middle of nowhere. I mean, they took him. And they can't tell me where he is. I just can't understand," she said.



"If his friends put him in the car and drove away... They took him somewhere. Why can't anyone answer us?", she asked. The mother concluded by appealing again to Putin for help, stressing that he, as the supreme commander of the country, is "responsible for all these guys".