World Americans retreat: Stark chaos to follow? Military intervention is being considered The United States has ordered the partial evacuation of its embassy in Niger following last week's coup d'état. Source: Jutarnji list Thursday, August 3, 2023 | 10:10

Hundreds of foreign nationals have already been evacuated from the country, and on Sunday, protesters attacked the French embassy.



The leader of the coup, General Abdulrahman Chiani, warned against "any interference in the internal affairs" of the country.



Niger is a significant producer of uranium and is located on a key migration route to North Africa and the Mediterranean.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on Wednesday, the State Department said, adding that the US is committed to the return of Niger's democratically elected government.



Spokesman Matthew Miller said that despite the partial evacuation, the country's embassy in the capital, Niamey, would remain open.



"We remain committed to the people of Niger and our relationship with the people of Niger, and we will continue to be engaged diplomatically at the highest levels," he said.



The British Embassy in Niger's capital, Niamey, will temporarily reduce the number of staff due to the security situation, the Foreign Office has announced.



"The group that organized the July 30 protests (M62) has called for new protests on Thursday, August 3, Niger's Independence Day. The protests could be violent and the situation could change quickly without warning."



Military commanders from ECOWAS met in Nigeria on Wednesday to discuss possible military intervention, although they said such action would be a "last resort".



General Chiani, the former head of Bazoum's presidential guard, took power on July 26, saying he wanted to prevent the "gradual and inevitable collapse" of Niger.



The coup sparked large demonstrations against France and in favor of Russia, whose influence in West and Central Africa has grown in recent years.



On Wednesday, 262 people arrived in Paris on evacuation flights organized by the French government. A flight organized by Italy also landed in Rome with 87 people on board.



Niger, where both France and the US have military bases, is a key Western ally in the fight against jihadist extremism in the Sahel.