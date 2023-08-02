French flags burning: "We've had enough" VIDEO
Crowds of people took to the streets in Senegal to express their displeasure with France and the government it controls.Source: yenisafak/M.S.
The gathered Senegalese protesters set fire to the French flag, shouting: "Go away, France, we've had enough of you, France."
We remind you that a military coup took place in Niger last week.
Western military intervention in Niger is out of the question, because it would be a new colonization, said Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.
On the other hand, Putin signed an agreement on cooperation with more than 48 African countries and said that Russia will help them get rid of the "traces of colonialism".
They are burning the dirty azz French flag in Dakar Senegal 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/ozA7CoKLGJ— Eusi Ndugu (@EusiNdugu) August 2, 2023