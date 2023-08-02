World French flags burning: "We've had enough" VIDEO Crowds of people took to the streets in Senegal to express their displeasure with France and the government it controls. Source: yenisafak/M.S. Wednesday, August 2, 2023 | 19:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The gathered Senegalese protesters set fire to the French flag, shouting: "Go away, France, we've had enough of you, France."



We remind you that a military coup took place in Niger last week.



Western military intervention in Niger is out of the question, because it would be a new colonization, said Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.



On the other hand, Putin signed an agreement on cooperation with more than 48 African countries and said that Russia will help them get rid of the "traces of colonialism".