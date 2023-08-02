World Erdogan begs Putin: Don't do it Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, August 2, not to escalate tensions further. Source: kyivpost/M.S. Wednesday, August 2, 2023 | 17:20 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

The plea for an end to further escalations came after Moscow bombed facilities vital for grain deliveries from Ukraine, writes the Kyiv Post.



Erdogan was a key player in the now-collapsed deal that allowed Ukrainian grain shipments to pass safely through the Black Sea, and positioned himself as a mediator in the conflict.



The Turkish leader said that "no steps should be taken that would escalate tensions in the war between Russia and Ukraine."



He emphasized the importance of the agreement on grain, which he called a "bridge for peace", the Kyiv Post reports.



The agreement, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, allowed Ukraine to export grain through its Black Sea ports, but it ended last month after Moscow withdrew from it.