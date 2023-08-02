Thousands liquidated; Russians in trouble? It is suspended
War in Ukraine – 525th day.Source: B92
Yesterday, the Ukrainians again attacked the Russian capital with drones and targeted ships of the Black Sea Fleet, Russian officials announced.
On the other hand, Ukrainian officials claim that Russian forces targeted Kharkiv and Kherson with drones.
These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Aug. 2, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/SNtYwgbHO4— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 2, 2023
The Russians hit the port
Another elevator in the port of Izmail, Odesa region, was damaged by russians. Ukrainian grain has the potential to feed millions of people worldwide.— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 2, 2023
However, russia chose the path of killing, starvation, and terrorism.
📷 Odesa Regional Military Administration pic.twitter.com/DTggvDp7c7
Russia is facing problems? It is suspended
Turkmenistan's flagship airline has suspended flights to the Russian capital citing security concerns following an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Russian capital.
"Due to the situation in Moscow's airspace and based on a risk assessment aimed at ensuring flight safety, all Turkmenistan Airlines flights on the Ashgabat-Moscow-Ashgabat route will be suspended," the airline's statement said.
They attacked - the answer came immediately
The remnants of Russian drones, which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense units early this morning, fell on Kyiv.
LARGE EXPLOSIONS IN KYIV 🇺🇦— Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) August 2, 2023
⚡️⚡️ The 🇷🇺 has sent an estimated 30 🇮🇷 Iran-made drones towards Kyiv.
Typically, the rounds of drone are precursors to missile strikes.
Fortunately, as the video shows: 🇺🇦 is becoming better at striking-down the terrorists regimes’ toys. pic.twitter.com/mHY2QYjb3Q