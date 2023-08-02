World Thousands liquidated; Russians in trouble? It is suspended War in Ukraine – 525th day. Source: B92 Wednesday, August 2, 2023 | 12:12 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Yesterday, the Ukrainians again attacked the Russian capital with drones and targeted ships of the Black Sea Fleet, Russian officials announced.



On the other hand, Ukrainian officials claim that Russian forces targeted Kharkiv and Kherson with drones.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Aug. 2, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/SNtYwgbHO4 — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 2, 2023

The Russians hit the port

Another elevator in the port of Izmail, Odesa region, was damaged by russians. Ukrainian grain has the potential to feed millions of people worldwide.

However, russia chose the path of killing, starvation, and terrorism.



📷 Odesa Regional Military Administration pic.twitter.com/DTggvDp7c7 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 2, 2023

Russia is facing problems? It is suspended

Turkmenistan's flagship airline has suspended flights to the Russian capital citing security concerns following an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Russian capital.



"Due to the situation in Moscow's airspace and based on a risk assessment aimed at ensuring flight safety, all Turkmenistan Airlines flights on the Ashgabat-Moscow-Ashgabat route will be suspended," the airline's statement said.

They attacked - the answer came immediately

The remnants of Russian drones, which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense units early this morning, fell on Kyiv.