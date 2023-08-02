World 0

Thousands liquidated; Russians in trouble? It is suspended

War in Ukraine – 525th day.

Source: B92
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

Yesterday, the Ukrainians again attacked the Russian capital with drones and targeted ships of the Black Sea Fleet, Russian officials announced.

On the other hand, Ukrainian officials claim that Russian forces targeted Kharkiv and Kherson with drones.

The Russians hit the port

Russia is facing problems? It is suspended

Turkmenistan's flagship airline has suspended flights to the Russian capital citing security concerns following an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Russian capital.

"Due to the situation in Moscow's airspace and based on a risk assessment aimed at ensuring flight safety, all Turkmenistan Airlines flights on the Ashgabat-Moscow-Ashgabat route will be suspended," the airline's statement said.

They attacked - the answer came immediately

The remnants of Russian drones, which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense units early this morning, fell on Kyiv.

World

