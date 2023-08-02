World 0

Threat: The consequences are terrible, devastating

Spanish Meteorological Service announced that Spain could be hit by hurricanes this summer, causing devastating consequences, Euro Weekly News reports.

Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ NASA EARTH OBSERVATORY HANDOUT
Spain is in the middle of hurricane season.

Every year, from June 1 to November 30, the country is ravaged by hurricanes. Meteorologists are concerned that rising temperatures could affect the formation of hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean, causing an increased risk.

In the coming weeks, the weather in Spain will be ready for a hurricane that could seriously change the weather in the country.

Historically, Spain has not been hit by many hurricanes, however, the recent increase in sea temperatures increases the risk of this meteorological phenomenon.

According to data from the European Climate Change Service Copernicus (C3S), on July 24 the sea temperature reached 28.4 degrees Celsius.

