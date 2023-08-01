World 0

Indictment filed against Trump

Special counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday announced a new indictment against former US President Donald Trump for efforts to overturn the results of 2020 election.

Source: B92
Tanjug/House Select Committee via AP
Tanjug/House Select Committee via AP

The former U.S. President has been indicted on four counts related to trying to overturn the 2020 election.

The former president faces charges including: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct official proceedings, obstruction and attempted obstruction of official proceedings, and conspiracy to violate law.

