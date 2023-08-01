World Order issued: They are sending the army to the border The Polish Ministry of Defense announced today that it will send more soldiers to the border with Belarus. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 1, 2023 | 21:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/DAREK DELMANOWICZ POLAND OUT

They made that decision after they determined that two Belarusian helicopters had violated Polish airspace.



"It was established that today, August 1, 2023, there was a violation of Polish airspace by two Belarusian helicopters that were conducting training near the border," the ministry said in a statement.



It is added that the Belarusian side previously informed the Polish side about holding the training.



It is said that the incident took place in the Białowieża area at a very low altitude, which is why the radar systems of the Polish Armed Forces did not immediately register the breach.



"Mariusz Blaščak, Minister of Defense, ordered an increase in the number of soldiers at the border and the allocation of additional forces and resources, including combat helicopters," the Polish ministry said.



The announcement adds that NATO has been informed about the incident, and that the ministry will call the Belarusian ambassador to explain how the incident happened.



The Polish Ministry of Defense reminds that Russia and Belarus have recently "intensified hybrid activities against Poland".