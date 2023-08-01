World 0

Attack on Moscow - footage released PHOTO/VIDEO

A Moscow tower block that houses seven government ministries was attacked by a drone in the early hours of Tuesday, the second strike in two nights.

The IQ building is where the Russian Ministry of Economy and Communications is located.

Surveillance footage from inside a tower block in the city center a few kilometers west of the Kremlin, posted online, appeared to show the explosion shortly before 1 a.m.

But Igor Sushko, a Russian-Ukrainian observer, said the time stamp on the footage could be wrong, as Moscow's air defenses shot down the drone at 3.13 a.m. on the outskirts of the city.

He speculated that the tower could have been attacked at 3:00 a.m. rather than at 12:50 a.m.

"Moscow's air defense is not working," he said with one of the videos.

"Aiming appears to be surgically precise. Drone likely flew through window and detonated inside, based on this damage," he tweeted. No injuries have been reported so far, although an ambulance was on the scene.

An incoming drone was filmed above Odintsovo after midnight.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said that as a result of the attack, about 150 meters of glazing in the tower was broken.

Two drones were shot down in Odintsovo and Naro-Fominsk, Moscow authorities announced.

Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, said that the facade of the IQ tower was damaged.

"One flew into the same tower in the Moscow City complex that was hit previously," he said.

Russian officials have blamed Ukraine for the attacks, but Kyiv has not directly claimed responsibility. Russia's defense ministry said the previous attack was a foiled Ukrainian drone strike - the second in a week.

No one was injured in the attack and only minor damage was caused, but such attacks are embarrassing for authorities who have told the public that Russia is in full control of what they call their "special military operation" in Ukraine.

