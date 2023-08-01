World War in Russia? Tonight's drone attack on Moscow shows that the Russian capital is rapidly getting used to a war that will spill over into Russian territory. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 1, 2023 | 11:23 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This is what the adviser to the head of the cabinet of the President of Ukraine, Mihail Podolyak, thinks.



"Everything that continues to happen in Russia is an objective historical process. More unidentified drones, more ruins, more civil conflicts, more war..." said Podolyak, reports Unian.



Russia announced that an attempted attack by Ukrainian drones on Moscow and the Moscow region was prevented last night, and that one drone damaged the facade of one of the Moscow-City towers and broke the glass on 150 square meters.