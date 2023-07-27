Favorite Serbian resort is on fire PHOTO
There are 37 firefighters on the scene with 12 vehicles, including two fire engines from Bulgaria, with 10 people.Source: kathimerini.gr
A fire in a grassy area broke out shortly before 11 a.m. on the Greek peninsula of Sithonia in Halkidiki.
According to the Greek Kathimerini, the fire broke out between Metamorfosi and Nikiti.
A helicopter was dispatched to this area.
Currently, no residential areas are threatened.
#Χαλκιδική— Proud Mary 🫦 (@ProudMary_Maria) July 27, 2023
Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες του #XalkidikiPolitiki η #φωτιά είναι άμεσα ορατή από την #Νικήτη και καίει κοντά στο κάμπινγκ Μύλος. Σημειώνεται ότι στην περιοχή αυτή την στιγμή πνέουν πολύ ισχυροί άνεμοι, ενώ στο σημείο μέχρι στιγμής επιχειρούν πάνω από 6 οχήματα… pic.twitter.com/lJeNGcz19J