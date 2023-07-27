World 0

Favorite Serbian resort is on fire PHOTO

There are 37 firefighters on the scene with 12 vehicles, including two fire engines from Bulgaria, with 10 people.

A fire in a grassy area broke out shortly before 11 a.m. on the Greek peninsula of Sithonia in Halkidiki.

According to the Greek Kathimerini, the fire broke out between Metamorfosi and Nikiti.

A helicopter was dispatched to this area.

Currently, no residential areas are threatened.

