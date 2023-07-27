World Favorite Serbian resort is on fire PHOTO There are 37 firefighters on the scene with 12 vehicles, including two fire engines from Bulgaria, with 10 people. Source: kathimerini.gr Thursday, July 27, 2023 | 12:39 Tweet Share

A fire in a grassy area broke out shortly before 11 a.m. on the Greek peninsula of Sithonia in Halkidiki.



According to the Greek Kathimerini, the fire broke out between Metamorfosi and Nikiti.



There are 37 firefighters on the scene with 12 vehicles, including two fire engines from Bulgaria, with 10 people.



A helicopter was dispatched to this area.



Currently, no residential areas are threatened.