World Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died; Three days of mourning declared in the UAE Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, brother of the President of the United Arab Emirates, died this morning, the state news agency VAM announced. Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 27, 2023 | 10:09 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

"The President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, mourns his brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.



Sheikh Saeed, who was suffering from health problems, passed away today," the official statement said.



The UAE has declared the start of three days of mourning, during which flags will be flown at half-mast. Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was born in 1965 in Al Ain, and in June 2010 he was appointed Under-Secretary of the Planning Department in Abu Dhabi.



He was also the representative of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He was the chairman of the Seaport Authority (Abu Dhabi).