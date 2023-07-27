World Incident: Americans targeted Russian fighters The MQ-9 Ripper drone of the US-led international coalition came dangerously close to the Su-35 and Su-34 fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces over Syria. Source: Sputnik Thursday, July 27, 2023 | 09:58 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties, Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov.



"At 07:34 on July 26, at an altitude of 6,200 meters in the El-Bab area, the MQ-9 drone of the 'coalition' again came dangerously close to a pair of Su-35 and Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces," Gurinov said.



According to him, the Russian pilots were again targeted by the drone, which automatically activated the aircraft's defense systems and launched the air decoy.



According to Gurinov, in the al-Tanf area, through which international air routes pass, 14 violations of Syrian airspace were recorded by four pairs of F-16 fighters, one pair of Rafale fighters and two pairs of Typhoon fighters of the international coalition.



"The US continues to misinform the world community about the non-conflict and illegal flights of its drones in Syrian airspace, accusing the Russian side of dangerous rapprochements," the Russian rear admiral concluded, emphasizing the high professionalism of Russian pilots.