World Chaos in China: Americans launched an attack? An earthquake monitoring center in Wuhan, a city in central China, suffered a cyberattack carried out by hackers from abroad. Source: RT.rs Wednesday, July 26, 2023 | 22:05

This was announced today by the local authorities stating that the attack was "supported by a foreign government" and that it came from the USA.



Some network equipment at the Wuhan Earthquake Monitoring Center was said to have been cyberattacked by an overseas organization, but the time of the attack was not specified, Reuters reports.



Namely, as reported by Chinese state media, a "backdoor" program capable of controlling and stealing data on seismic activity was inserted into the system.



China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack, saying that the "irresponsible" act threatened the country's national security.



"China will take necessary measures to protect its cyber security," said Ministry spokesman Mao Ning.