World The great attack began; Thousands dead War in Ukraine – 518th day Source: B92 Wednesday, July 26, 2023 | 15:44

Fierce fighting continues in the south and east of the country.



Ukrainian officials announced that Russian forces carried out another attack by Iranian-made drones on Kyiv, but that they were successfully shot down.

In Kyiv, work has begun on the dismantling of the coat of arms of the USSR on the monument "Fatherland"

In #Kyiv, the work began on the dismantling of the coat of arms of the USSR on the monument "Motherland". pic.twitter.com/u7hHfL0NVb — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 26, 2023

Media: Ukraine loses thousands of drones every month

Ukraine loses a thousand drones in combat every month, said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Fedorov. According to some reports, this number can reach 10 thousand, writes the Washington Post. "Ukraine estimates that Russia destroys about a thousand Ukrainian drones per month. Other estimates indicate losses of 10,000 per month," said Fedorov.

russia began to attack Ukraine with Shahed drones of its own production. On recently shot down drones, all markings are in Cyrillic, the spokeswoman for the press center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humenyuk said. pic.twitter.com/tV7JNGXiwu — Jimmy N (@jimme1806) July 26, 2023

Russians: Ukraine launched a major offensive in Zaporizhzhia. Fierce fighting is taking place

Russian-appointed officials and Russian military bloggers claim that Ukrainian forces have launched a major offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region, south of Orichov. "Front in Zaporizhzhia - the second wave of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has begun," Vladimir Rogov, a member of the military-civilian administration of Zaporizhzhia, announced on Telegram today.



"The enemy engaged maximum forces in breaking through our defenses in the direction of Orichov. Early this morning, after a massive artillery preparation and airstrikes, the Ukrainians attacked our positions near Rabotin," he added.