Bad news for Russians: Thousands liquidated

War in Ukraine – 518th day

Source: B92
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

Fierce fighting continues in the south and east of the country.

Ukrainian officials announced that Russian forces carried out another attack by Iranian-made drones on Kyiv, but that they were successfully shot down.

Ukraine: So far we have killed 243,680 Russian soldiers

The Ukrainian military has released a new estimate of Russian losses during the invasion of Ukraine.

Shoigu arrived in North Korea

Russians: A real war has started

A war has been launched against Russia in cyberspace, said Deputy President of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev.

World Wednesday, July 26, 2023 11:15 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/EKATERINA SHTUKINA / SPUTNIK / GOVERNMENT PRESS SERVICE POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Greta Thunberg convicted

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was sentenced to a fine of 215 euros.

World Monday, July 24, 2023 16:58 Comments: 1
EPA-EFE/Andreas Hillergren/TT SWEDEN OUT
