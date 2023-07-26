Bad news for Russians: Thousands liquidated
War in Ukraine – 518th daySource: B92
Fierce fighting continues in the south and east of the country.
Ukrainian officials announced that Russian forces carried out another attack by Iranian-made drones on Kyiv, but that they were successfully shot down.
Ukraine: So far we have killed 243,680 Russian soldiers
The Ukrainian military has released a new estimate of Russian losses during the invasion of Ukraine.
These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of July 26, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/LvApGurdbn— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 26, 2023
Shoigu arrived in North Korea
Putin's Defence Minister Shoigu arrived in North Korea to beg for weapons & "soldiers" for the invasion of Ukraine. Wouldn't be surprising if North Korea agrees to send some political prisoners to slaughter. However, they're used as slave labor, so may not be a profitable move. https://t.co/lDMGMTN9Uc pic.twitter.com/G1Pl9YKK55— Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) July 25, 2023