World Bad news for Russians: Thousands liquidated War in Ukraine – 518th day Source: B92 Wednesday, July 26, 2023 | 11:39

Fierce fighting continues in the south and east of the country.



Ukrainian officials announced that Russian forces carried out another attack by Iranian-made drones on Kyiv, but that they were successfully shot down.

Ukraine: So far we have killed 243,680 Russian soldiers

The Ukrainian military has released a new estimate of Russian losses during the invasion of Ukraine.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of July 26, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/LvApGurdbn — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 26, 2023

Shoigu arrived in North Korea