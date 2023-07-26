World 0

Russians: A real war has started

A war has been launched against Russia in cyberspace, said Deputy President of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev.

Source: Sputnik
Share
EPA-EFE/EKATERINA SHTUKINA / SPUTNIK / GOVERNMENT PRESS SERVICE POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
EPA-EFE/EKATERINA SHTUKINA / SPUTNIK / GOVERNMENT PRESS SERVICE POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Challenges and threats in the field of digital security of the Russian Federation have increased dramatically since the beginning of the special operation, Medvedev said.

"A real war has been launched against Russia in cyber space, the sanctions pressure of hostile countries is constantly increasing," said the Deputy President of the Security Council.

He recalled the task set by Russian President Vladimir Putin "to overcome dependence on imported software and equipment as soon as possible".

"We must actively improve domestic technologies, to make sure that they work as safely as possible, to reduce and minimize attacks in cyberspace," said Medvedev.

He added that the company "Rosatom" will develop reliable hardware systems.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Greta Thunberg convicted

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was sentenced to a fine of 215 euros.

World Monday, July 24, 2023 16:58 Comments: 1
EPA-EFE/Andreas Hillergren/TT SWEDEN OUT
page 1 of 29 go to page