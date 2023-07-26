World Russians: A real war has started A war has been launched against Russia in cyberspace, said Deputy President of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev. Source: Sputnik Wednesday, July 26, 2023 | 11:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/EKATERINA SHTUKINA / SPUTNIK / GOVERNMENT PRESS SERVICE POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Challenges and threats in the field of digital security of the Russian Federation have increased dramatically since the beginning of the special operation, Medvedev said.



"A real war has been launched against Russia in cyber space, the sanctions pressure of hostile countries is constantly increasing," said the Deputy President of the Security Council.



He recalled the task set by Russian President Vladimir Putin "to overcome dependence on imported software and equipment as soon as possible".



"We must actively improve domestic technologies, to make sure that they work as safely as possible, to reduce and minimize attacks in cyberspace," said Medvedev.



He added that the company "Rosatom" will develop reliable hardware systems.