World White House: We do not support attacks inside Russia The White House said it does not support Ukrainian attacks inside Russia. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 25, 2023 | 09:55

"Generally speaking, we do not support attacks inside Russia," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing on Monday, according to Reuters.



The Russian Ministry of Defense previously announced that two Ukrainian drones had been electronically jammed and shot down at objects in Moscow. The Kremlin said it would respond to the attack, which it called a "brazen act of terrorism."