World 1

White House: We do not support attacks inside Russia

The White House said it does not support Ukrainian attacks inside Russia.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Andrea Izzotti
Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Andrea Izzotti

"Generally speaking, we do not support attacks inside Russia," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing on Monday, according to Reuters.

The Russian Ministry of Defense previously announced that two Ukrainian drones had been electronically jammed and shot down at objects in Moscow. The Kremlin said it would respond to the attack, which it called a "brazen act of terrorism."

Read more
Comments 1
Read
Send your comment

World

The commander was killed

The commander of the Russian Leningrad Regiment, Colonel Yevgeny Vashutin, was mortally wounded on July 14.

World Tuesday, July 25, 2023 09:15 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia
page 1 of 28 go to page